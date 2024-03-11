Wrestling trials drama: Vinesh holds up proceedings; refuses dope test

Patiala: On a day of high drama, celebrated Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the 50kg bout after delaying the proceeding for almost three hours before leaving the venue without providing her urine sample to the waiting National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials, according to sources here on Monday.

"The NADA team was here to collect the dope samples of the national trial winners but Vinesh did not give her sample," the source told PTI.

An ad-hoc committee official for wrestling told PTI on condition of anonymity that he was "not aware" about Vinesh, the Asian Games gold medallist, refusing to give her dope sample.

As per NADA rules, "evading sample collection; or refusing or failing to submit to sample collection without compelling justification after notification by a duly authorised person" could constitute an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

In the morning, Vinesh, who is keen that she remains in reckoning for the Paris Olympics, did not let the selection trials start in the women's 50kg and 53kg categories and demanded a written assurance from the authorities that a final trial will be held in the latter weight class before the Olympics.

Following assurances by the ad-hoc committee, the trials commenced and Vinesh defeated Shivani 11-6 in the 50kg category to book a place in the Paris Olympics Qualification tournament to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next month.

She, however, lost the 53kg bout to Anju by technical superiority 0-10.

Vinesh, who had accused former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and led a prolonged protest against the BJP MP, turned up at the SAI centre in the morning to compete in the trials and after high drama was allowed to appear for trials in two weight categories despite a UWW rule stating that it is against the norms.

As per Article 7 of the United World Wrestling (UWW) a contestant can be allowed to take part in one weight category on a single day, but Vinesh appeared in trials in two separate weight categories.

"Each contestant deemed to be taking part of his/her own free will, and responsible for himself/herself, shall be allowed to compete in only one weight category: the one corresponding to his weight at the time of the official weigh-in," rules Article 7 of the UWW.

The 29-year-old used to compete in 53kg before the protest but has lowered her weight class since Antim Panghal has already earned an Olympic quota in that category.

However, Vinesh did not let the competition start and demanded a written assurance. She also sought permission to compete in both 50kg and 53kg trials on Monday, leading to a bizarre situation.

The officials went into discussions.

The wrestlers, competing in the 50kg weight class, also complained to the officials regarding the delay.

"We waited for two and half hours (for the trials to commence)," they said.

This despite the IOA ad-hoc panel already announcing that a final trial will be held to pick India's representative in 53kg. The best four wrestlers in 53kg will compete in trials near the Games and the winner will be asked to compete with Antim.

The winner of that bout will represent India.

"Vinesh wants an assurance from the government. Probably she fears that if WFI gets back the control, the federation may change the selection policy. But how can the government give assurance on this? The government can't interfere in selection matters," a coach, present at the trials, told PTI.

Results: Trials winners (Women) 50kg: Vinesh Phogat 53kg: Anju 55kg: Tamanna 57kg: Anshu Malik 59kg: Pushpa Yadav 62kg: Mansi 65kg: Antim 68kg: Nisha 72kg: Harshita 76kg: Reetika Results of selection trials: 50kg: 1. Vinesh, 2. Shivani, 3. Ankush, 5. Mamta Rani.

53kg: 1. Anju, 2. Pooja, 3. Vinesh Phogat, 4. Nancy.

55kg: 1. Tamanna, 2. Jyoti, 3. Bhavika Patel, 4. Sushma Shokeen.

57kg: 1. Anshu Malik, 2. Sarita, 3. Neha Sharma, 4. Pooja.

59kg: 1. Pushpa Yadav, 2. Nitika, 3. Anjali, 4. Deepti.

62kg: 1. Mansi, 2. Manisha, 3. Priyanka, 4. Monika.

65kg: 1. Antim, 2. Diksha, 3. Komal, 4. Kusum.

68kg: 1. Nisha, 2. Radhika, 3. Srishti, 4. Arju.

72kg: 1. Harshita, 2, Manju, 3. Jyoti, 4. Priyanka.

76kg: 1. Reetika, 2. Priya Malik, 3. Kiran, 4. Bipasha.