Dravid steps down as head coach of Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will step down ahead of the 2026 IPL season, after turning down a "broader position" within the franchise.

Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

Interestingly, the Royals announcement comes amidst rumours that skipper Sanju Samson also wants to leave the franchise.

"Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise," Royals posted in a statement on X. "As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise," the statement added.

If Samson also leaves the side, it will leave the Royals in a tricky position a few months before the mini auction.