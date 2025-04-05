Draw against Sreenidi Deccan relegates SC Bengaluru

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) SC Bengaluru’s maiden I-League season ended in heartbreak as they were relegated despite holding Sreenidi Deccan to a 2-2 draw at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Saturday.

David Castaneda Munoz (47’, 87’) scored a brace for the hosts, while Bengaluru substitutes Ishaan Raghunanda (67’) and Shanid Valan (90+5’) netted for the visitors.

Needing a win to stay alive, Bengaluru were undone not just by their own result but by Aizawl FC’s commanding 3-0 victory over Namdhari FC.

The two sides were level on 20 points heading into the final day, but Aizawl’s superior head-to-head record over Bengaluru meant the latter needed to win and hope for a slip-up.

While Bengaluru fought valiantly, finishing on 21 points from 22 matches, Aizawl’s win pushed them to safety with 23 points, confirming Bengaluru’s relegation.

Aizawl blank Namdhari 3-0 =================== Hosts Aizawl FC ensured their survival in the I-League with a 3-0 demolition of Namdhari FC.

Their star forward Lalrinzuala was involved in all three goals at the RG Stadium.

The result put Aizawl on 23 points, pipping their nearest rivals SC Bengaluru to the post by two points and extending their stay in the I-League for the 11th season in a row.

Shillong Lajong drew with Delhi FC ========================= Shillong Lajong and relegated Delhi FC played out a goalless draw in their final I-League fixture at the SSA Stadium.

Lajong finished their campaign provisionally seventh with 28 points from 22 matches.

Delhi FC, already confirmed for relegation before kick-off, ended at the bottom with 14 points.

Lajong created the better chances but were denied repeatedly by Delhi goalkeeper Lalmuansanga, who pulled off several crucial saves to preserve parity.

Lajong's Renan Paulino was sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence, but Delhi held on to end their season with a hard-earned point.