Drawn end to rain-interrupted Gabba Test

Brisbane, Dec 18 (PTI) The rain-interrupted third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw here on Wednesday, leaving the series tied 1-1 going into the penultimate Test in Melbourne.

Advertisment

India were eight for no loss with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) and KL Rahul (4) at the crease in their chase of 275 when bad light and rain forced an early tea.

Australia made a spirited declaration at 89 for seven in their second innings with more than one session to go.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the show with 3/18 in his six overs, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (2/35 in 7 overs) and Akash Deep (2/28).

Advertisment

The surprise move from skipper Pat Cummins came after the 18th over when they declared the innings as a two-way result seemed realistic with more than 50 overs possible in the final session.

The third Test had multiple rain interruption across the five days.

Earlier, India were all out for 260 in response to Australia's 445.

Advertisment

Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls.

Australia gained a 185-run first innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Travis Head's bowling in the 79th over.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 445 India 1st innings: 260 all out in 78.5 overs (KL Rahul 84; Ravindra Jadeja 77; Pat Cummins 4/81).

Advertisment

Australia 2nd Innings: 89/7; 18 overs (Pat Cummins 22, Alex Carey 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/18, Mohammed Siraj 2/35, Akash Deep 2/28).

India 2nd Innings: 8 for no loss; 2.1 overs. PTI TAP PM TAP PM PM