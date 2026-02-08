Driving a car with Sachin sir was the best moment of my life: ISPL MVP Jagannath Sarkar

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Chennai Singams' Jagannath Sarkar said driving the Porsche 911, his reward for emerging as the Most Valuable Player of Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3, with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as co-passenger was the "best moment" of his life.

Chennai Singams dished out an all-round performance to beat Tiigers of Kolkata by 29 runs in the final and win their maiden ISPL title on Friday.

"Driving a car with Sachin sir was the best moment of my life. You can say I have earned everything in life now," Sarkar said.

The MVP winner was determined based on a points system, with 80 percent weightage for performance and 20 percent for fan votes.

On winning Porsche 911, he said, "I am very happy because from the beginning it was my dream to play the ISPL qualifier, reach the final, and win it. Then I also became the MVP. God has given me all this happiness at the same time.

"The hard work we have put in and the love I have received from people, especially through the votes, is something I can't express in words." Sarkar is a prominent tennis-ball cricketer from West Bengal who starred in the just-concluded ISPL season, representing the Chennai Singams.

Speaking about the ISPL platform, he said, "ISPL has given us such a platform and an identity. Earlier, we were always asked what we tennis-ball cricketers do apart from playing cricket. ISPL has changed that. Now people know us, they recognise us.

"Hats off to the thinking of Sachin (Tendulkar) sir, Suraj (Samat) sir, Deepak (Chauhan) sir, Amol (Kale) sir, and Ashish (Shelar) sir for giving players like us this opportunity. They have given us recognition, fame, money, everything.

"A cricketer has found professionalism in life. Today, wherever we go, people recognise us as an ISPL player. That is the kind of impact ISPL has brought into our lives."