Driving Porsche 911 with Sachin Tendulkar is the best moment of my life: ISPL MVP Jagannath

Surat, Feb 10 (PTI) Some years ago, if Jagannath Sarkar was told that a day would come when he would take a spin in a luxury car with Sachin Tendulkar, he could have dismissed the idea as laughable.

But the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL)'s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the third season realised that dreams do come true. He was presented with a coveted Porsche 911 for playing a big role in Chennai Singams' title win.

Sarkar scored 193 runs and took 16 wickets in 12 games and was adjudged MVP for accumulating 1386.2 points.

"Driving a car with Sachin sir was the best moment of my life. You can say I have earned everything in life now," Sarkar said.

"I am very happy because from the beginning it was my dream to play the ISPL qualifier, reach the final, and win it. Then I also became the MVP. God has given me all this happiness at the same time.

"The hard work we have put in and the love I have received from people, especially through the votes, is something I can’t express in words," Sarkar said.

What ISPL as a platform has changed for cricketers like him is the respect in the eyes of common people.

"ISPL has given us such a platform and an identity. Earlier, we were always asked what we tennis-ball cricketers do apart from playing cricket. ISPL has changed that. Now people know us, they recognise us." He also thanked everyone associated with ISPL for converting dreams into a reality.

"Hats off to the thinking of Sachin (Tendulkar) sir, Suraj (Samat) sir, Deepak (Chauhan) sir, Amol (Kale) sir and Ashish (Shelar) sir for giving players like us this opportunity. They have given us recognition, fame, money, everything.

"A cricketer has found professionalism in life. Today, wherever we go, people recognise us as an ISPL player. That is the kind of impact ISPL has brought into our lives," he added.