Drona, Annika, Naina card under-par winning scores in different age groups in US Kids Golf

Gurugram, Nov 29 (PTI) Drona Singh Dhull, Annika Chendira and Naina Kapoor brought home superb under-par scores to win titles in different age groups as the local Tour of the US Kids Golf India came to an end with a double-header at the Classic Golf and Country Club here.

The sixth and final event, which was the Tour Championship, carried double points and saw a spate of excellent scores of par or below.

Three girls and three boys made it back-to-back victories. Leading them among the boys was Drona Singh, who shot the day’s best score of 4-under 68 in Boys 11. The other two repeat winners were Keon Aggarwal in Boys 7 and Zowra Sikand in Boys 8.

Dhull played contrasting nines. On the front side of the course, he had four birdies and no bogeys and on the back nine it was pars all the way for a total of 4-under 68.

Annika shot another under par round, this time even better than during her win in the fifth leg. She carded 3-under 69, two shots better than the fifth leg.

Naina in Girls 13-14 carded a winning score of 2-under 70 and Naaysha S Sinha, who had a 2-under round in the fifth leg, shot even par in the sixth leg.

Annika had a stunning back nine with four birdies and an eagle alongside two bogeys after an even par front nine with one birdie and one bogey. Her closest rival Aanya Dandriyal shot even par to finish second.

Naina had two sets of back-to-back birdies and she also had two bogeys.