DCs' stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis chooses to chase in crucial IPL match

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in a must-win IPL game today.

DC were dealt a severe blow with regular skipper Axar Patel missing the game due to illness.

"He has been really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes," Du Plessis said during the toss.

Mumbai brought in Mitchel Santner in place of Corbin Bosch.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI)

Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI)

Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.