Dube hits sixes for fun, he can kill you: Shastri

Dubai, May 7 (PTI) Shivam Dube's six-hitting prowess could help India pile up big totals in the upcoming T20 World Cup and he along with Yashasvi Jaiswal will be key to their hopes of winning the title, reckons the team's former head coach Ravi Shastri.

Both Jaiswal and Dube are set to make their World Cup debut at the ICC event scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA from June 1.

"The two gentlemen you've got to watch out for, and both are left-handers, both playing their first World Cup," Shastri told ICC.

"One is (Yashasvi) Jaiswal. We know a lot about him, he did extremely well against England, explosive at the top of the order, left-hander, he's young, he's fearless and he'll play shots." Dube, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, has accumulated 350 runs in 11 games at a phenomenal strike rate of 170.73 in this IPL.

Shastri feels Dube could prove to be the most devastating batter for India with his bit-hitting ability.

"But there's someone in the middle order, please watch out for [him], because he is explosive, he's devastating and he's a match-winner. He hits sixes for fun, and when it comes to spin bowling, he can kill you," Shastri said.

"He'll park a few balls out of Long Island into the small island, he's that kind of a player. He hits it big, he hits it long, and like I said, against spin, he could kill you.

"Even against the fast bowlers, he's worked out his game, he's understood the way to play and I think he holds the key at that number five, number six position because if you're on the doldrums, you want someone to change it in 20-25 balls, he's the player to go to." "His strike rate, which will be close to 200 most of the time, will help India immensely in going forward, getting those 190s, 200s that are needed in big competitions, especially like the (T20) World Cup. So enjoy it, watch out for this left-hander — he's big, he's strapping, and he hits a long ball."