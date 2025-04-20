Dube, Jadeja fifties guide Chennai Super Kings to 176/5 against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja struck vital half-centuries while 17-year-old debutant Ayush Mhatre dazzled to guide Chennai Super Kings to 176 for five in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

Sent in at No. 4 as early as in the seventh over, Jadeja (53 not out off 35 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) hit his maiden fifty of the season alike Dube (50 off 32 balls, 2x4s, 4x6) to lift CSK after the five-time champions appeared to have lost their way.

Mhatre gave CSK the impetus early on with a 15-ball 32, studded with four boundaries and two sixes, to make an impact in his maiden outing but MI got things under control with some disciplined bowling.

But CSK, who appeared to be buckling under pressure, were rescued by Jadeja and Dube, whose fourth-wicket stand gave them a strong footing in the second half of the innings.

The limelight, however, was hogged by the young Mhatre who hit the second ball he faced past the non-striker for a four. He flicked the third delivery for a six over deep mid-wicket and pulled the fourth powerfully into the stands for another maximum off Ashwani Kumar.

The show ended in the seventh over when Deepak Chahar dug in a leg-cutter. Mhatre went hard at it but ended up giving a regulation catch to Mitchell Santner at long-on.

Santner had a tidy start and could've struck in his first over but MI decided against taking a review when the left-arm spinner pinned Shaik Rasheed (19) in front of the wickets, even as replays showed the ball would have hit the leg-stump.

But it was Santner who brought an end to Rasheed's innings, getting the batter stumped with one that beat him in the air and turned away.

Mumbai soon summoned last game's hero, off-spinner Will Jacks, who delivered a tight opening over without any wicket, forcing the hosts to revert to attacking the pacers.

MI had done well until the 13th over with CSK crawling to 92 for three, but Dube took charge thereafter. After smacking Hardik Pandya for a six over midwicket, Dube smashed Trent Boult (0/43) for a four and a six over fine leg to collect 15 runs off his third over even as the MI pacer erred with his line and length.

But it was Ashwani Kumar who bore the brunt of CSK's counterpunch in the 16th over, with Dube and Jadeja smacking the left-armer for 24 runs, including three sixes and a four.

Dube perished against Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) in the following over but not before completing an important half-century off 32 balls, having put on 79 runs for the fourth wicket to give direction to CSK's otherwise faltering innings.

Jadeja brought up his maiden fifty in the final over with a six off Boult.