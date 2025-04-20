Dube, Jadeja hit half-tons as Chennai Super Kings post 176/5 against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings made 176 for 5 against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Dube struck 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja made an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries to offset a none-too-impressive start by MS Dhoni's struggling side.

Ayush Mhatre, who came in place of Rahul Tripathi for the match, struck a valuable 32 runs (15 balls) coming in at one-down.

CSK, who are placed last in the 10-team table, made one change, bringing in 17-year-old Mhatre in place of top-order batter Tripathi.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 176 for 5 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 32, Shivam Dube 50, Ravindra Jadeja 53)