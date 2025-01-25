Dube set to replace injured Reddy for remainder of T20I series vs England

Mumbai: Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube is set to be recalled in the Indian squad for the last three T20 Internationals against England as rising star Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to be out due to an unspecified injury.

He is expected to link up with the national squad before their third T20I in Rajkot on January 28.

Dube, who last played for India during the series against Sri Lanka in July last year, had a layoff due to back injury and recently returned to domestic cricket after rehabilitation.

The 31-year-old didn't find a place in the squad against England because of Reddy's recent exploits, and despite bagging a "pair" (duck in both innings) against Jammu and Kashmir in his comeback first-class game, he had some silver lining after a frustrating outing.

The big-hitter has so far played 33 T20Is in which he has scored 448 runs at a strike rate of nearly 135 and picked up 11 wickets with his military medium pace bowling.