Dubey spins Vidarbha to innings victory over HP, inch closer to quarters

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey achieved his career-best bowling figures both in an innings and in a match, propelling Vidarbha to an innings and 88-run victory, their fourth consecutive win of the season, over Himachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy Group B match here Friday.

The win extends last season's runners-up lead to a commanding seven points clear of Gujarat in the group, virtually securing them a second successive knockout berth. Vidarbha now have 25 points, while Gujarat have 18.

At their home ground, Vidarbha’s task was merely to wrap things up after posting a mammoth 575 in their first innings, which had left Himachal Pradesh struggling.

Resuming their second innings at 51/2, Himachal Pradesh collapsed to 180 all out in 61.1 overs.

Seamer Praful Hinge (2/27) made the first breakthrough, dismissing Mayank Dagar and ending his defiant stay at the crease.

This wicket opened the floodgates as Dubey, who quickly raced to career-best figures of 6/36, marked his second successive five-wicket haul in the match.

He had earlier claimed 5/71 in the first innings, as Vidarbha bowled Himachal out for 307. Off-spinner Akshay Wakhare chipped in with 2/68.

The 22-year-old Dubey now boasts an impressive 62 First-Class wickets in just 12 matches.

Gujarat took three points with a narrow first-innings lead over Puducherry, as their Ranji Trophy clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ended in a draw.

Young left-handed opener Aarya Desai was named Player of the Match for his impressive 200 off 342 balls, which propelled Gujarat to 375 and a slim 14-run first-innings lead.

This advantage proved decisive, leaving Puducherry with just one point from the match.

Brief Scores In Nagpur: Himachal Pradesh 307 and 180; 61.1 overs (Mukul Negi 40, Akash Vasisht 34; Harsh Dubey 6/36) lost to Vidarbha 575. Vidarbha won by an innings and 88 runs. Points: Vidarbha 7, Himachal Pradesh 0.

In Ahmedabad: Puducherry 361 and 177/2; 45 overs (Aman Khan 77, Ajay Rohera 68 not out). Gujarat 375; 123 overs (Aarya Desai 200; Sagar Udeshi 5/79). Match drawn. Points: Gujarat 3, Puducherry 1.

In Jaipur: Hyderabad 410 and 273/3; 65 overs (Kodimela Himateja 101 not out, Rahul Singh 47). Rajasthan 425. Match drawn. Points: Rajasthan 3, Hyderabad 1. PTI TAP UNG TAP 7/21/2024