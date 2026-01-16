Dubey to lead Vidarbha in Ranji tie against Andhra, Faiz added to Vijay Hazare final squad

Nagpur, Jan 16 (PTI) All-rounder Harsh Dubey was on Friday named captain of Vidarbha for their away Ranji Trophy clash against Andhra, while Mohammed Faiz was added to the squad for the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Riding on Aman Mokhade's tremendous form, who struck a match-winning 138, Vidarbha made it to the final of the premier 50-overs domestic competition after beating Karnataka by six wickets in the first semifinal on Thursday.

Dubey had taken over as Vidarbha skipper for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts after Akshay Wadkar suffered a wrist injury during their clash against Uttar Pradesh, and Rohit Binkar was named as the replacement wicketkeeper-batter.

The summit clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on Sunday at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where the entire knockout stage has been held.

Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy is set to resume for the second leg, including the knockouts from January 22.

Defending champions Vidarbha will take on Andhra at Anantpur from January 22-25 before returning home to take on Uttar Pradesh.

Vidarbha squad for Ranji match against Andhra: Harsh Dubey (c), Yash Rathod (vc), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Parth Rekhade, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Shubham Kapse, Shivam Deshmukh (wk), Ganesh Bhosle, Satyam Bhoyar, Aditya Thakare, Rohit Binkar (wk), Dhruv Shorey, R Samarth. PTI DDV SSC SSC