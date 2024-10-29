Dubey's six-wicket haul leads Vidarbha to 266-run win over Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Oct 29 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey's six-wicket burst propelled Vidarbha to a massive 266-run win over Uttarakhand on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy match here on Tuesday.

Tasked with chasing an improbable 338, Uttarakhand succumbed to the guiles of Dubey (6/38) to get bowled out for a mere 71 in a shade over 21 overs.

Veteran off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (3/17) gave Dube excellent support from the other end.

Vidarbha, runners-up to Mumbai last season, received six points for the outright win, and now, have three wins from as many matches and lead Group B with 18 points.

Uttarakhand slipped to fifth place with six points from three matches.

Earlier, Vidarbha, resuming from overnight 255 for six, were bowled out for 300 in their second innings with left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh (5/97) ripping through the lower order of the opposition.

Himachal Pradesh notched their second innings victory of the season to leap to second place in Group B with 14 points.

They defeated Andhra by an innings and 38 runs to go with their innings win over Uttarakhand in the first round.

Brief scores: In Dehradun: Vidarbha 326 and 300 all out in 75 overs (Dhruv Shorey 59, Danish Malewar 42, Yash Rathod 56; Swapnil Singh 5/97) beat Uttarakhand: 289 and 71 all out in 21.2 overs (Yuvraj Choudhary 38; Harsh Dubey 6/38; Akshay Wakhare 3/17) by 266 runs.

Vidarbha: 6 points.

================================== In Visakhapatnam: Andhra 344 all out & 118 all out in 32.1 overs (SK Rasheed 34; Vinay Galetiya 5/49, Mayank Dagar 4/23) lost to Himachal Pradesh: 500 all out in 158 overs (Ankit Kalsi 53, Akash Vasisht 52, Rishi Dhawan 195, Mukul Negi 42; KV Sasikanth 5/118, PVSN Raju 3/130) by an innings and 38 runs.

Himachal Pradesh: 7 points (including 1 bonus point for innings win).

====================================== In Jaipur: Gujarat 335 all out and 314/9 in 101 overs (Umang 153 not out; Jaymeet Patel 82; Ajay Kookna 5/107, AV Choudhary 3/37) vs Rajasthan 319 all out.

Match ends in draw; Gujarat took first innings lead and 3 points. Rajasthan: 1 point.

======================================= In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 536/8 declared beat Puducherry 153 all out and 333 all out in 119.3 overs (V Ganga Sridhar 106, Ajay Rohera 69, Akash Kargave 31; Tanay Thyagarajan 7/106) by an innings and 50 runs.

Hyderabad: 7 points (including 1 bonus point for innings win). PTI UNG 7/21/2024 AH AH