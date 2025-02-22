Ben Duckett hits career-best 165 as England post 351/8 vs Australia

Lahore: Ben Duckett struck a magnificent career-best 165 to power England to 351 for 8 against Australia in their Champions Trophy Group B opening match here on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Duckett, who was benched during England's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign last year, grabbed his moment on the big stage, hitting 17 boundaries and three sixes during his 143-ball knock to lead his side to their highest ever total in the Champions Trophy.

England, after being sent in to bat, were in early trouble at 43/2 inside the powerplay, but Duckett stood tall, first stitching a 158-run stand with Joe Root (68) and later forging a crucial 61-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler (23 off 21 balls).

After his dismissal in the 48th over, Jofra Archer smashed two fours and one six in his 10-ball 21 not out to prop up the total past 350-mark.

Duckett's innings was meticulously planned, blending patience with aggression.

He started confidently, taking on Glenn Maxwell with a charge-down six in just the second over, setting the tone for England’s recovery.

Once settled, he rotated strike fluently with Root, allowing the innings to flow, before shifting gears in the latter half.

Duckett brought up his century off 95 balls with back-to-back boundaries off Spencer Johnson, marking his second ODI ton against Australia.

The depleted Australian side struggled as their frontline spinner Adam Zampa was hit by Duckett all around the park.

Even as left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis (3/66) took two wickets up front, their pace attack looked listless without the troika of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who were ruled out with injuries.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the lot as he was excellent with his line and length even as he returned wicketless (0/51 from 10 overs).

Alex Carey played a key role, taking two catches, including a spectacular one-handed, goalkeeper-like screamer to dismiss Phil Salt (10) when he leapt with both feet off the ground, plucking it out of thin air in a stunning fashion.

England debutant Jamie Smith (15) played a couple of delightful strokes before throwing his wicket away.

That brought Root to the crease as early as the sixth over, and alongside Duckett, he steadied England’s innings with a 158-run partnership off 155 balls.

Duckett carried his sublime form from the India series as he brought up his maiden ICC tournament fifty off 49 balls with a boundary off Johnson.

While Duckett took charge, Root played the perfect anchor, knocking the ball around and rotating strike en route to his 41st ODI fifty off 56 balls.

Zampa finally provided the breakthrough, dismissing Root for 68.

Harry Brook, on his 26th birthday, lasted just six balls for three runs.

In his new role as a finisher, skipper Buttler looked threatening, striking one four and one six before perishing to Maxwell.