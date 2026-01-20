Duffy cautions against data obsession in T20s, waiting to cheer 'King' Kohli from RCB dug-out

Nagpur, Jan 20 (PTI) New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy believes modern cricketers must strike a balance between using data and trusting their natural strengths.

The 31-year-old Duffy, who has taken 53 wickets from 38 T20I matches, said his own career has taught him the dangers of becoming overly analytical.

Reflecting on his fascination with analytics-heavy American sport and its impact on his cricket, Duffy told PTI: "I am a fan of American sport myself and I know how much they are driven by data. I have gone through a journey... I once went too much into the details and went away from what I used to do best." Explaining how that phase helped him understand his game better, the New Zealand seamer added: "I am at that point of my career where my things, my swing, my shape, I found out that my strengths are good enough for me. Use information to your advantage but don't get obsessed by it." IPL and sharing change room with Virat Kohli ================================ Speaking about his Indian Premier League journey, Duffy admitted the entire experience felt unusual at first but said he was taking it in his stride.

Describing his initial reaction after being picked at base price of Rs 2 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Duffy found it "weird".

"The whole experience was a bit of weird one but I am cool, man. I have been a fan of the IPL from a distance.

"You see all the glam, and to be a part of such a historic brand like RCB, with some of the best ones in the world, get to back up Josh Hazlewood, who is among top three bowler across formats. It is going to be special. The whole thing will be a special moment." The excitement was palpable when asked how would he feel sharing the dressing room with Virat Kohli, Duffy said that he doesn't know what he would say to him when they meet at the RCB camp.

"Never really thought that far as yet but played against him (Kohli) a few times and seen the fanfare and how Indian people love him and embrace him. It's going to be awesome to see all that from this side of the change room.

"The whole thing will be amazing, cheering the great man from dressing room will be special." The Lumsden boy whom everyone adores ============================ Duffy also reflected on his beginnings in Lumsden, a small town in southern New Zealand with a population of 530 odd people, and the pride that comes with it.

The weather conditions are extreme and it is not possible to grow grass and play on turf wickets there. Cricketing ambitions took him to Otago, but in his heart, he remains a "Lumsden boy forever".

"It is a very, very small place in Southern New Zealand and I had since moved to the big city (Otago) for my cricket. Very special to come from that place. I come from the very bottom of New Zealand and weather is not nice down there and it is difficult to get grass wickets down there so people are very proud. They love their rugby and cricket." Addressing expectations ahead of the upcoming Indian challenge, Duffy stressed that preparation, not pressure, was the focus.

"No extra pressure mate. We just try to do best for our team. Last time it was a bit unknown as guys didn't know what they were coming up against. There is footage now and a bit more in terms of preparation. We are well prepared and up for fight." For Duffy, the wait from being a domestic to international cricketer has been no less than 10 years but he understands that biding time at a notch below made him a more finished product.

With Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Adam Milne playing across formats, it was a long wait for the lanky man.

"Yeah, you look up to those guys. You are always looking to be the best cricketer you could be and I enjoyed trying to win games for them (Otago) for 10 or so years." Thanks to the choc-a-bloc cricket calendar, Duffy knew that a chance would certainly be round the corner.

"Because of the scheduling and so much cricket, opportunity would arise here and there. It was Timmy (Southee) who had a wrist issue and I got my first opportunity. I enjoyed my time filling in for the Black Caps, and in these 10 years, I feel I am more prepared for international cricket." As far as Southee is concerned, his gratitude knows no bounds.

"Tim Southee is someone pretty similar sort of style to me. He is tall, outswing bowler. He has always been brilliant to me when I first came in the group. He put an arm around me and explained things.

"And now Matt Henry has been sort of a hero and now I am playing with him."