Duleep Semi-final: Thakare’s treble rocks North East

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) Pacer Aditya Thakare snapped three wickets in three overs helping Central Zone take the driver's seat as they reduced minnows North East to 168 for 7 on the second day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final after piling up a massive 532 for 4 in their first essay.

North East were comfortably placed at 128 for 2 when left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (2/19 in 17 overs) and his Vidarbha teammate Thakare (3/23 in 11 overs) removed four opposition batters for an addition of only six runs in a space of five overs with a fifth batter in skipper Rongsen Jonathan (4) being run-out.

From 128 for 2, NE suddenly slumped to 136 for seven before Ankur Malik (31 batting) and Palzor Tamang (3 batting) ended the day without further hiccups.

But North East Zone are still 364 runs behind Central's first innings score.

Central skipper Rajat Patidar allowed his batters to carry on for 25 overs in the morning in which they added another 100 runs to their overnight score of 432/2.

Danish Malewar (203 retired out) completed his maiden first class double hundred and then promptly retired as left-handed Yash Rathod (87 not out off 108 balls) added another 89 runs with Shubham Sharma (34 not out).

When North East batted, their opening pair of Karnajit Yumnam (48) and Techi Doria (20) added 72 runs in a cautious stand during which they played former India seamer Deepak Chahar (0/37 in 8 overs) with ease.

It was Dubey, who drew the first blood with an arm ball that Doria tried to leave only to find it peg back his stumps coming in with the angle.

Karnajit tried to steal a run but made the mistake of chancing opposition skipper Patidar's arm as his accurate throw allowed Aryan Juyal to complete the run-out without fuss.

Jehu Anderson (17) and Ashish Thapa (35) added another 53 runs for the third wicket before Dubey struck once again. This was also Dubey's 100th first-class scalp in just his 20th game.

He altered his length slightly when Anderson tried giving him the charge only to be stumped in the process.

Then in the 49th, 51st and 53rd over, Thakare struck with the old SG Test ball.

He first lured Thapa to go for an expansive cover drive and was snapped inches off the ground by Shubham Sharma.

The next victim Hem Chhetri got himself into a tangle trying to pull a well-disguised short ball and was caught at fine leg.

Pheiroijam Jotin was Thakare last victim, who drove a fullish delivery but it landed in the hands of the gully fielder. To make matters worse, even Jonathan ran himself out.

Brief Scores: Central Zone 532/4 decl (Danish Malewar 203 rtd out, Rajat Patidar 125, Yah Rathod 87).

North East Zone 168/7 (Karnajit Yumnam 48, AdityaThakare 3/23, Harsh Dubey 2/19). PTI KHS KHS APA APA