Duplantis, Biles win top honours at Laureus Wolrd Sports Award

Madrid, Apr 21 (PTI) Star pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis was named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, while American gymnast Simone Biles bagged the top women's honour at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony here on Monday.

The 25-year-old Duplantis, regarded as the greatest pole vaulter of all time, was fourth-time lucky after being nominated in each of the past three years. He became only the second track-and-field athlete after four-time winner Usain Bolt to claim the prestigious award.

Duplantis won his second World Indoor Championship gold medal in March and broke his own world record for a remarkable ninth time in 2024 en route to Olympic gold in Paris.

The Swede-American gained more votes than Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (Tennis), France's Léon Marchand (Swimming), Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar (Cycling) and Netherlands' Max Verstappen (Motor Racing).

"I am incredibly honoured to have won my first Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in the sporting capital of Madrid and to have the great Usain Bolt pay tribute to me..." he said.

Biles, who returned to action after a break, clinched three gold and one silver medal in a stunning comeback at the Paris Olympics to claim her fourth Laureus award -- equalling the record held by Serena Williams. Both the athletes also have one Comeback of the Year honour.

"I'm so happy to be here in Madrid and to receive my fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award," said Biles, who topped the polls ahead of Spain's Aitana Bonmatí (Football), Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (Athletics), Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (Athletics), USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Athletics) and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka (Tennis).

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade got the Comeback of the Year award for her inspirational return from a series of career-threatening injuries. Andrade, who contemplated quitting after three ACL injuries, made a triumphant return by winning gold in the floor exercise at the Paris Games.

"This beautiful Laureus Statuette represents a huge amount of hard work, of struggle and pain, and also great happiness," she said.

She surpassed Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, USA's Caeleb Dressel (Swimming), Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami (Alpine Skiing), Spain's Marc Márquez (Motor Cycling) and Australian Ariarne Titmus (Swimming).

Real Madrid were adjudged Laureus World Team of the Year following a dominant campaign that saw them win La Liga for a record 36th time, clinch their 15th UEFA Champions League title, and defeat Barcelona in the Supercopa de España.

They also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup early in the 2024-25 season, making Carlo Ancelotti the most decorated manager in the club's history.

Tennis great Rafael Nadal was conferred the Laureus Sporting Icon Award in a year he announced his retirement from professional tennis.

'Back in 2006 I won the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award in Barcelona... Tennis and sports in general has given me so much...," Nadal said.

Tom Pidcock won the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award for his dramatic Olympic mountain bike cross country gold. After suffering a puncture, the British cyclist fought back to overtake home favourite Victor Koretsky in the final stages.

Pidcock became the fourth British cyclist to win the award after Jamie Bestwick (2014), Rachel Atherton (2017) and Beth Shriver (2022).

Paralympic swimmer Jiang Yuyan won the Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award after claiming seven gold medals from as many events.

Teen football sensation Lamine Yamal received the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. The Spanish winger became the youngest player to score and feature in a European Championship final and was named the tournament’s Best Young Player.

Kelly Slater, widely considered the greatest surfer of all time, received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. Slater is a four-time winner of the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award and an 11-time World Surf League champion.

The full list of Winners is: Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Mondo Duplantis Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Simone Biles Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Real Madrid Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rebeca Andrade Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Jiang Yuyan Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Tom Pidcock Laureus Sport for Good Award: Kick4Life Laureus Sporting Icon Award: Rafael Nadal Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Kelly Slater.