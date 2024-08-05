Durand Cup: CISF Protectors defeat Mumbai City FC 2-0

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) Indian Super League winners Mumbai City FC were defeated by CISF Protectors 2-0 during their Group C match of the Durand Cup here on Monday.

Santosh Kumar scored an early goal in the third minute while Sahil Kumar netted the second late in the game to ensure that the para-military outfit recorded their maiden win of the competition.

CISF Protectors had earlier lost their opening game to Punjab FC.

Mohan Suresh Dass made five changes to Mumbai's starting line-up while CISF head coach Ajit Kumar made two, playing with a 3-5-2 formation.

A cross from Bebeto from the left was received by Santosh, who was unmarked at the far post and finished it perfectly to hand CISF the lead.

A young Mumbai side struggled to find their footing and defend deep in their half as CISF dominated with possession, besides threatening with the attack.

Santosh came close to doubling the lead after finding himself free with the goalkeeper but could not convert.

Mumbai bettered their game in the last minutes of the opening half but failed to trouble the CISF goalkeeper, who did not have a save to make in the whole first half.

Meanwhile, CISF created two more chances to keep the Mumbai defence at bay.

CISF began the second half with a barrage of attacks as Pawan Pratap's effort went wide.

Mumbai's efforts were unproductive as the CISF defence offered more physicality to disperse the attacks.

CISF finished the contest with Sahil finding the back of the net in the final minute of injury-time. PTI AYG DDV