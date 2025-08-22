Durand Cup final: NEUFC seek dominance, Diamond Harbour FC chase history

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) A dominant NorthEast United FC are standing in the way as giant-killers Diamond Harbour FC look to script history by becoming the first debutant team to win the Durand Cup title here on Saturday.

This edition's summit showdown is more than just a title decider, it carries the weight of history on both sides.

For NorthEast United, victory would not only bring them their second successive Durand Cup crown but also etch their name alongside giants of Indian football, as no team has managed to retain the title in the last 34 years.

The last to do so was East Bengal, who completed a hat-trick of wins in 1989, 1990 and 1991.

For Diamond Harbour, the stakes are equally high. Having already enjoyed a dream run by reaching the final in their very first appearance, the Kibu Vicuna-coached side now stands on the cusp of creating history.

Should they overcome the Highlanders, they would become the first debutant team in the modern era to lift Asia's oldest football trophy.

The clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan pits the reigning champions' pedigree and consistency against the newcomers' fearless run.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali said, "Diamond Harbour have defeated East Bengal who were the favourites. I don't think we are the favourites. It's the final. In the final there are no good teams. There are no favourites in the final. This is a very psychological game. I think the team who is strong mentally will win the game." Kibu Vicuna, coach of Diamond Harbour FC, added, "We are playing with the champions who have a very good team. We are prepared but starting with humility. Pressure is a privilege. We don't have additional pressure." Clash of styles ========= The showdown promises a fascinating clash of styles. NorthEast United rely on structured build-up, midfield control through Andy Rodríguez and Chema Núñez, and the ruthless finishing of Ajaraie.

In contrast, Diamond Harbour thrive on unpredictability, blending Majcen's hold-up play with Jobby's direct runs and the midfield work rate of Samuel and Paul.

Defensively, the Highlanders look the more settled, having conceded just four goals en route to the final. But DHFC have shown a knack for timely interventions, with Mirshad between the posts and veterans like Melroy Assisi providing composure when it matters most.

The Highlanders return to the final for the second successive year, showcasing resilience, discipline, and flashes of brilliance throughout the campaign.

Highlanders' captain Zabaco summed up the mood well.

"We have to be very careful and at our best to win the finals. They have beaten many strong teams," he said.

If NorthEast United's journey has been about defending their crown, Diamond Harbour's story has been nothing short of a fairy tale. Making their Durand Cup debut, Kibu Vicuna’s men have torn up the script at every stage and they would not want to stumble at the last hurdle.

Match starts at 5:30PM.