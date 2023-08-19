Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC qualifies for quarterfinals with dominating 4-0 win over Indian Navy

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Mumbai City FC qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Durand Cup with a dominating 4-0 victory over Indian Navy FT here on Saturday.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Greg Stewart, Gurkirat Singh and Nathan Asher Rodrigues scored for Mumbai, who finished the group stage with nine points from three matches.

Mumbai were on the attack from the go, creating chances as the attackers were troubling the Navy defence continuously.

Navy's resistance was broken in the 34th minute as Mumbai took the lead. Bipin Singh's pass from the left found Pereyra Diaz who had to just tap in to score.

Mumbai doubled their lead in the 62nd minute as Lallinzuala Chhangte’s cross from the right was headed in by Greg Stewart.

Gurkirat Singh received a through ball from Greg Stewart and finished past the Navy keeper to score his first goal of the tournament as Mumbai went up 3-0.

Nathan Asher Rodrigues then applied the finishing touches to the match in the sixth minute of injury time. He took advantage of a loose ball from a corner inside the box and finished to give Mumbai their fourth goal. PTI APA ATK ATK