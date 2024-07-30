Durand Cup: NEUFC stroll past Bodoland 2-0

Kokrajhar (Assam), July 30 (PTI) Jithin MS and Ankith Padmanabhan scored a goal each as NorthEast United FC secured a facile 2-0 win over Bodoland FC in a Group E match of the Durand Cup here on Tuesday.

The first half was evenly poised with both the teams showing some intent while attacking, but it was NorthEast who had the better chances.

The attacking trio of Nestor Albiach, Jithin and Parthib Gogoi, showed good creativity down the middle and through the wings.

On the other end, The Highlanders did score twice but the goals were chalked off for a handball inside the box and the second one for offside.

NorthEast came off the blocks firing on all cylinders and scored within four minutes into the second half.

Jithin received the ball on the left wing and side-stepped his marker to finish expertly past the on rushing keeper.

NorthEast controlled the match thereafter as Bodoland’s attack fizzed out giving the ISL side complete control.

Bodoland did create a couple of chances and came close to equalising but Mitinga Dwimary’s effort went wide, underlining their shoddy performance in the match in which the home side had 15 attempts on goal but just one of them was on target.

NorthEast put the match in the bag in the injury time through a flowing counter attack.

Phalguni Singh received a through ball in the left wing and the forward found Ankith Padmanabhan inside the box, who chipped the onrushing keeper smartly to give all three points to his side in the all-Assam derby. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 KHS