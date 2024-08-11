Durand Cup: Punjab FC beat Mumbai City 3-0

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Punjab FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over reigning ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC during their Durand Cup match here on Sunday.

Mushaga Bakenga of Norway struck twice, while Croatia's Filip Mrzljak struck an injury-time goal as Punjab FC remained unbeaten in the group stage.

PFC are placed second in Group C behind Kerala Blasters, who have already advanced to the next round. The Punjab outfit too have a bright chance of making it to the quarter-finals.

Punjab put the young Mumbai side under pressure early, repeatedly testing their goalkeeper. However, the MCFC defence held on to end the opening half goalless.

PFC were awarded a penalty at the start of the second half but Luka Majcen shot it over the bar. Later, substitute Mushaga Bakenga too missed a sitter.

Punjab scored the opening goal in the 62nd minute after Filip Mrzljak located Bakenga at the far post, who nodded the ball in with ease.

After missing chances galore, Mrzljak found the bottom corner of the goal with his left foot two minutes into the added time, as Muhammed Suhail set him up.

There was more joy for PFC in the final minute, with Bakenga successfully converting a penalty to make it 3-0. PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM