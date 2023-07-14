Durand Cup trophy tour reaches INS Vikrant in Kochi

Kochi: The prestigious Durand Cup made its historic trophy tour debut onboard India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant here on Friday.

In a thrilling fusion of sports and military prowess, the three magnificent Durand Cup trophies were hosted on the flight deck of Vikrant.

At a spirited ceremonial event, the trophies were unveiled by Chief Guest Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Sea Training in the presence of legendary Indian football player I M Vijayan.

In his address, the chief guest highlighted the Indian Navy's efforts in promoting sports and sportspersons who have consistently won laurels for the nation at the highest international sporting platforms, a release issued by the Navy said.

"The Durand Cup is a leading beacon in the sporting world towards this endeavor, where the best of India's talents can showcase their skills. This tournament exemplifies the values of discipline, dedication and teamwork that are central to both football and a life in the military," Menon said.

He congratulated the Eastern Command of the Indian Army for organising this tournament for the past four editions and wished them success in the 132nd edition.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayan extended his best wishes to all the participating teams.

He thanked the organisers for their unwavering commitment towards maintaining the golden legacy of the Durand Cup.

The trophies were flagged off for a city tour across various locations in Kochi for public display.

Kochi is the ninth stop in the 15-city trophy tour which commenced on June 30 from New Delhi. The trophy will be flagged in at Kolkata before the commencement of the tournament on August 3.