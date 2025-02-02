Durban's Super Giants win thriller to end season 3 on high

Johannesburg: Durban’s Super Giants ended their SA20 campaign positively with a thrilling 11-run DLS victory over Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers.

As a result, JSK finished fourth on the group stage log standings and will face third-placed Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Eliminator at Centurion on Wednesday.

DSG's Heinrich Klaasen finally gave the visiting fans something to cheer about with a 76 not out off 47 balls (3x4, 6x6).

In the process, Klaasen on Saturday became the first batter to pass 1000 runs in Betway SA20.

Klaasen shared two solid partnerships of 64 off 43 balls with Kane Williamson (22) and an unbroken 70 off 43 balls with Wiaan Mulder (30 not out) to lift DSG up to 173/4.

Super Kings seamer Lutho Sipamla once again delivered an impressive four-over spell of 1/12, which included the big wicket of Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis.

JSK’s run-chase was interrupted by a rain delay when the hosts were 31/1 after 3.1 overs.

When play resumed, JSK’s innings were reduced to 16 overs with a revised target of 147.

The home team was unable to create any momentum after the restart with DSG leg-spinner Noor Ahmad setting JSK back with a fantastic spell of 3/25.

DSG also handed Rookie CJ King a SA20 debut and the youngster earned his maiden reward when he claimed the scalp of England’s double white-ball world champion Moeen Ali.

But that brought Donovan Ferreira (51 off 22 balls, 2x4, 5x6) to the crease and the JSK allrounder proceeded to smash the fastest half-century of the season off just 21 balls to reduce the target to 17 in the final four deliveries.

DSG allrounder Dwaine Pretorius held his nerve though by removing Ferreira and Sipamla off successive deliveries to close out the contest.