Dutch hockey tactician Oltmans open to short-term roles with India

Rajgir (Bihar), Sep 3 (PTI) Legendary Dutch hockey coach and former High Performance Director of the Indian men's team, Roelant Oltmans is open to working in the country again but doesn't want a full-time assignment at this stage of his career.

The 71-year-old, who served a five-year stint with the Indian men's team first as a High Performance Director (HPD) and then as head coach, was removed in 2017 following a string of poor performances by the national side, in particular a sixth-place finish at the Hockey World League semifinals in London.

He had then said that India is not the easiest of countries to work, especially in the sporting sector.

On Wednesday, Oltmans, who is here with the Chinese team for the men's Asia Cup, said that while he doesn't want to take up a full-time job, he now prefers to work as a consultant for short stints with any national team that needs his help.

"If you have a job like that (full-time coach) you have to go for long tours and long-term contracts, and I don't want long-term stints right now. I am only focused on short-term assignments," Oltmans told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing men's Asia Cup.

On whether he would be open to a short-term stint with India again in future, the tactician said, "You never know, you never know." Oltmans came to India as an HPD in 2013 and helped in strengthening the sport at the grassroots level.

He was appointed head coach of India in 2015 and served in that position till 2017, when he was removed.

He has also worked with Malaysia and Pakistan and is currently here with the Chinese team as an assistant coach on the request of fellow Dutchman and assistant coach Michel van den Heuvel.

"Let me be very clear, there is only one coach and that's Michel and not me. I just came here for this tournament to support him on his request. My job is to scout players," Oltmans said.

Ranked 22nd in the world, China are making big strides in world hockey, and that was evident from their gutsy performance against Paris Olympics bronze medallists and world No.7 India in their Asia Cup opener, which they eventually lost 3-4.

Oltmans feels rankings hardly matter in modern-day hockey, a fact that China proved against India.

He believes, if not LA2028, Chinese hockey will be a force to reckon with by the 2032 Olympics.

"It's a very short time for him (Van den Heuvel) to make too many changes; he tried to bring in awareness and what he wants from the players. I must say they (China) have grown slowly from the last Asian Champions Trophy. In the Asian Champions Trophy, China were not able to score a goal against India in two matches and now they have scored three in one match. That is the difference.

"The way they are progressing, I believe, China will be there at the top league by the 2032 Olympics," Oltmans said.

Even though Australia's Anthony Farry is the Chinese head coach on paper, it is Van de Heuvel who is calling the shots right now.

Oltmans rated India clear favourites in the Asia Cup but refrained from talking much about Indian hockey.

"India is the best team in Asia, no doubt about that. Apart from that I don't want to speak more about India." Last year just before the Asian Champions Trophy, Oltmans suddenly stepped down as Pakistan's head coach, refusing to accept a short-term contract.

The tumultuous and short association with Pakistan hockey last year has left a sour taste in Oltmans' mouth.

"No, no I am not going to work for them (Pakistan) anymore. No dues were left with Pakistan, everything is perfect, though it took a lot of time and patience."