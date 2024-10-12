Dutchman Paul roped in as chief coach of Lucknow HIL franchise UP Rudras

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) The Lucknow franchise of the Hockey India League will be called UP Rudras, the owners announced while also appointing Dutchman Paul van Ass as their chief coach on Saturday.

The 64-year-old, who guided the Netherlands women's weam to gold at the Paris Olympics, will work closely with co-coach Thomas Tichelman and Technical Director Cedric D'Souza, a media release said.

"India has an incredible pool of hockey talent and that was evident with their performance at the recently concluded Paris Olympics," the Dutchman stated.

"I’m excited and grateful to be part of UP Rudras Our goal is to create an environment where young talents can thrive and make their mark on the national and international stage,” added Paul van Ass.

Franchise owner Yadu Sports, celebrating 140 years, said they're committed to give back to a state that produced hockey legends like Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu by investing in the HIL and fostering grassroots development.

"We believe this is our chance to give back to a state which has given us hockey legends like Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu. We are committed to building a thriving sports ecosystem," said Madhavkrishna Singhania, co-founder of Yadu Sports.