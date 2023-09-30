East Bengal beat Hyderabad FC 2-1 in ISL

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) A goal in injury time by Cleiton Silva guided East Bengal to a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Hitesh Sharma put HFC in lead as early as in the eighth minute but the home team hit back in no time with Silva finding the back of the net in the 10th minute at the Salt Lake Stadium.

When it seemed like the match would end in a draw, Silva struck the winning goal (90+3 minutes) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner, to the delight of the home fans.

East Bengal moved into fourth position after securing full points from the game, while HFC slipped to ninth in the 12-team points table. PTI AH AH SSC SSC