East Bengal blank Chennaiyin 4-0 in AIFF Super Cup

Bambolim, Oct 28 (PTI) East Bengal FC ignited their semifinal hopes with a commanding 4-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in Group A of the AIFF Super Cup here on Tuesday.

The result also confirmed Chennaiyin’s elimination from the tournament after back-to-back defeats.

Thounaojam Bipin Singh (39’, 45+1’) was the star of the show with a brilliant brace. Kevin Sibille, though, opened the scoring in the 35th minute, while Hiroshi Ibusuki netted his debut goal from the spot in stoppage time.

The match began with Chennaiyin FC showing early intensity and pressing high up the pitch.

Farukh Choudhary almost gave them the lead when he went past three defenders and forced a sharp save from Prabhsukhan Singh Gill at the near post. East Bengal struggled to get on the ball and looked unsettled under pressure, pinned inside their own half during the opening quarter.

But against the run of play in the 35th minute, Mahesh Singh delivered a teasing free-kick from the left as East Bengal seized the opportunity.

Sibille rose above the Chennaiyin defence to nod the ball home, sparking an eruption of noise from the Red and Gold bench.