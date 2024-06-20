East Bengal captain Cleiton's contract extended by one year

Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) East Bengal captain Cleiton Silva has signed a one-year extension that will run until the end of the 2024-25 season, the Super Cup champions announced on Thursday.

Cleiton was the top-scorer in East Bengal's triumphant Super Cup campaign earlier this year and has scored the most goals for the Red & Golds in the Indian Super League.

Delighted to continue his journey with East Bengal, Cleiton said, "I've always given my best for our fans and our badge.

"Winning the Super Cup with East Bengal will always be one of the greatest moments of my career." East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said, "Cleiton leads the team by example.

"East Bengal fans will forever remember his extra-time winner in the Super Cup final, which ended our 12-year trophy drought at the national level. We are happy to continue working with a top professional like him." Cleiton's extension means that East Bengal now has the top scorers from India's three major domestic tournaments in its ranks -- Dimitrios Diamantakos (ISL), Cleiton (Super Cup) and David Lalhlansanga (Durand Cup).

Having joined East Bengal FC from Bengaluru FC in 2022, Cleiton has played 4,594 minutes across 55 games for the Red & Golds, registering 27 goals and eight assists.

The Brazilian forward was also the joint-top scorer of ISL 2022-23 with 12 goals.

After recording 18 goal contributions (14 goals and 4 assists) in 25 games during his first season with EB, Cleiton replicated his consistency in the following season with 17 goal contributions (13 goals and 4 assists).

As the numbers indicate, Cleiton has been one of the most successful overseas forwards in Indian football in recent years, with 46 goals and 18 assists to his name across his BFC and EB stints.

The experienced Brazilian is the sixth-highest scorer in ISL history with 36 goals. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM