East Bengal edge Mohun Bagan 3-2 in thrilling CFL Kolkata Derby

Kalyani (West Bengal): East Bengal got the better of arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in a five-goal thriller to clinch 'Kolkata Derby' bragging rights with a 3-2 win in their Calcutta Football League Premier Division clash at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday.

In an end-to-end contest filled with drama, goals and cards, Bino George's East Bengal side rode on a fast start and a resilient finish to seal three crucial points in Group A.

Jesin TK (9'), Sayan Banerjee (45+6') and David Lalhlansanga (69') scored for the Red and Golds, while Leewan Castanha (55') and Kiyan Nassiri (67') found the net for the Deggie Cardozo side.

With this win, the Bino George-coached East Bengal climbed to eight points from five matches in Group A, while Mohun Bagan remained on 10 points from six outings.

East Bengal started with attacking intent and were rewarded when Jesin, captaining the side, tapped in after a neat build-up between Edmund and Banerjee.

The lead was doubled deep in first-half stoppage time (45+6’) as Sayan turned scorer, calmly slotting the ball into an open net after skipping past the goalkeeper, capping a swift counter-attack.

Mohun Bagan regrouped after the break, and Castanha pulled one back converting from close range after Dippendu set him up with a header from a corner.

Kiyan then restored parity with a well-placed header, bringing Mohun Bagan back on level terms and igniting hopes of a comeback.

But just two minutes later, David headed home from Aman CK’s pinpoint cross to give East Bengal a 3-2 lead --one they would hold on to despite late pressure.

The closing stages saw high drama.

Mohun Bagan missed a few chances, including an audacious volley from Suhail Bhat.

East Bengal, too, missed an opportunity to seal the win when David skied a sitter.

The match ended in fiery scenes as East Bengal’s Aman CK was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Fans were seen celebrating the win in trademark fashion, waving flags and lighting their symbolic "moshals" (torches) in the stands, adding to the electrifying atmosphere.