East Bengal FC suffer 2-3 defeat against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) East Bengal FC made an early exit from the AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage after suffering a 2-3 defeat against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC here on Wednesday.

East Bengal will now feature in the AFC Challenge League Group Stage.

In overcast conditions, Altyn Asyr FC had the last laugh despite conceding an early goal.

Altyn Asyr FC recovered quickly to take a 2-1 lead halfway through and added one more to their account in the second half before East Bengal pulled one back.

East Bengal squandered a bright start against a team which had no foreign player and were last season's runner-up of the Yokary Liga, the Turkmen league.

East Bengal took the lead when a measured cross from the left by Nandhakumar Sekar was headed in by an unmarked David Lalhlansanga but woodwork prevented the ball from going in. The rebound fell in front of Lalhlansanga again who did not miss in slotting the ball and putting his side ahead.

But Altyn Asyr FC fought back hard and found the equaliser in the 17th minute through midfielder and skipper Myrat Annayev, whose volley left the East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill stranded.

Altyn Asyr FC struck again 11 minutes later when Nurmyradov Selim’s towering presence already had the East Bengal defence in deep trouble on multiple occasions. His free-kick from outside the area had Gill beaten fair and square.

The Turkmenistan side put further pressure in the second half and consolidated its lead within seven minutes after the change of ends. Mihail Titov tapped in from close on the left after Annayev’s cross from the right found him in perfect position.

East Bengal reduced the margin in the 59th minute when Saul Crespo slammed home with a right footer but that was all they could manage during the evening. PTI DDV DDV KHS