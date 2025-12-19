East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala favourites as IWL set to kick off

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Defending champions East Bengal FC will look to defend their title on home soil when the ninth season of the eight-team Indian Women's League (IWL) gets underway here on Saturday.

The IWL has seen three different winners in the last three editions with East Bengal winning their maiden trophy last season. Prior to that Odisha FC emerged champions breaking Gokulam Kerala FC's hegemony -- the Malabarians had won three consecutive titles from 2020 to 2023.

An unexpected subplot of last season was the relegation of Odisha FC, who scripted some unwanted history by becoming the first reigning champions of an Indian top-flight league to be relegated in the subsequent season.

The 2025-26 IWL will be played in a double round-robin format in two equal phases on either side of the Indian senior and U20 women's teams' Asian Cup campaigns.

The first phase will see each club play seven matches (once against every opponent) from December 20 to January 9, 2026. The second phase of fixtures will kick off on April 20, and end on May 10.

From East Bengal's quest to become only the second team to defend an IWL title to Gokulam Kerala's resolve to add a fourth title, there's no dearth of storylines to look out for in the upcoming season.

Not to mention newly-promoted Garhwal United FC and Sesa Football Academy, who are eager for their first taste of top-tier football, and Sribhumi FC, who lived up to their dark horses tag last season and will be hungry for more this time around.