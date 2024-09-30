East Bengal part ways with Spanish coach Cuadrat

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Kolkata giants Emami East Bengal has mutually parted ways with Spanish head coach Carles Cuadrat following the team's underwhelming performance in the ongoing Indian Super League, the club announced on Monday.

Bino George has been named as the interim head coach of the side.

"The Emami East Bengal FC management appreciates coach Carles for guiding the team to the Kalinga Super Cup title and AFC continental competitions after a long hiatus. We wish him the best in his future endeavours," Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said in a statement. Cuadrat took over the charge of East Bengal in April last year, signing a two-year contract.

Under Cuadrat, East Bengal ended a 12-year trophy drought since the Federation Cup triumph in 2012 by winning the Kalinga Super Cup title in January this year. It remains the only title of his reign.

He also led the team to a runners-up finish in last year's Durand Cup.

But it was not a smooth sailing for the 55-year-old Spaniard as the Red and Gold brigade finished a disappointing ninth in the last ISL season with six wins as many draws and 10 defeats.

The pressure mounted on Cuadrat after East Bengal made disastrous start to the ongoing ISL season, after the team suffered a hat-trick of defeats in the ongoing ISL.

And the writing was on the wall following the losses with East Bengal making its intentions clear to cut its ties with Cuadrat. PTI SSC SSC ATK