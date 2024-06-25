East Bengal retain Hijazi Maher for 2 more seasons

Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) Jordanian defender Hijazi Maher has signed a two-year contract extension with East Bengal FC, the Indian Super League club announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was roped in by the Red & Gold brigade in 2023 and has since been a vital cog in the side's defensive setup.

He was adjudged the best defender after the club won the Indian Super Cup earlier this year. He also scored two goals in the tournament.

Since joining the Kolkata-based outfit, Maher has featured in 22 matches, with second-highest clearances (99), the second-highest headed clearances (58) and the second-most blocks (22).

Besides, his effort of registering 14 clearances during the ISL match last season versus Mumbai City FC grabbed eyeballs.

“East Bengal holds a special place in my heart. I’ve experienced many special moments with this great club, and I can feel how much the fans love me," the Jordanian said in a club statement.

"They give me a lot of energy for every game, and I always try to make them happy in return. The Kalinga Super Cup was the first trophy I won outside Jordan.

"We want to scale even greater heights next season. I would like to thank Coach Carles and the Emami East Bengal management for trusting my abilities. I can’t wait to return to Kolkata.” Commenting on retaining Maher's services, head coach Carles Cuadrat noted, “Hijazi has become an important player in our defensive system, achieving incredible numbers in clearances, aerial duels and interceptions.

"His solidity was one of the prime reasons why we could achieve the best defensive numbers since our entry into the ISL. Hijazi got offers from other clubs but decided to play for us and help us in our AFC campaign and other important competitions.” PTI AYG PDS PDS