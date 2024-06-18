East Bengal rope in David on three-year contract

Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) Super Cup champions East Bengal FC on Tuesday announced the signing of rising Indian forward David Lalhlansanga on a three-year contract.

One of the most prolific young strikers in India, David was the top scorer in last year’s Calcutta Football League and Durand Cup, and also played a pivotal role in Mohammedan Sporting Club’s maiden I-League triumph.

"East Bengal is a big club with millions of fans spread across India. I love playing in front of passionate fans," said David in a statement.

David was named by head coach Igor Stimac in India's last two World Cup Qualifiers squads against Kuwait at home and Qatar away but did not get any minutes.

"I’ve already spent some time with Mahesh, Nandha and Lalchungnunga in the India camp. They are very helpful and always motivate me to get better. I want to give my best for this club." East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat said, “David is one of our Indian recruits whom we had been trying hard to sign for a long time. He was the leading scorer in the Durand Cup and the CFL, which grabbed my attention. From that moment he became a target for our future plans. I am extremely happy to welcome a gem like him.” Hailing from Mizoram, David rose through Aizawl FC’s youth ranks before being promoted to Aizawl’s first team in the 2019-20 season.

After spending three seasons, David moved to Mohammedan Sporting Club in 2023. The 22-year-old made an immediate impact in the Durand Cup, winning the Golden Boot award with six goals and one assist in just three matches, including four goals in a group stage match against Jamshedpur FC.

He continued his rich vein of form through the remainder of the season as he scored an astonishing 21 goals to propel Mohammedan to the CFL title and later played a crucial part in the Black & White brigade’s I-League triumph with five goals and two assists.

The top scorer in last year’s Calcutta Football League and Durand Cup, David also played a pivotal role in Mohammedan Sporting Club’s maiden I-League triumph with five goals and two assists.

Hailing from Mizoram, Lalhlansanga rose through Aizawl FC’s youth ranks before being promoted to Aizawl’s first team in the 2019-20 season. After spending three seasons with the Mizoram capital side, David moved to Mohammedan Sporting Club in 2023.

The 22-year-old made an immediate impact in the Durand Cup, winning the Golden Boot award with six goals and one assist in just three matches, including four goals in a group stage match against Jamshedpur FC. PTI TAP ATK