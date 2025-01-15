East Bengal seek govt intervention over ISL 'step-motherly treatment, refugees club' tag

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Alleging "step-motherly treatment" by the Indian Super League organizers, century-old East Bengal club has sought Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's intervention, claiming that systemic bias, the outdated "refugees club" tag, and refereeing controversies have stalled their progress in the top-tier football competition.

The incident occurred during the 'Kolkata Derby' in Guwahati on Saturday where East Bengal lost to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal.

The club claimed the match was marred by biased officiating, including the denial of a clear penalty and a controversial yellow card issued to midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti, which led to his red card and team being reduced 10 players.

In an emotional plea to the sports minister, East Bengal highlighted how the "refugees club" tag has led to their ongoing marginalisation in Indian football.

"Fight, Fight and Fight -- this has been the perennial motto of East Bengal club for the last 150 years. This club and its supporters have endured the tumultuous period pre and post-partition only through its fighting spirit.

"While the displaced people fought tooth and nail for their substance, the club had to fight the stigma and the tag of a 'Refugees Club' to establish itself as the leading football club of the country," East Bengal general secretary Rupak Saha wrote in a statement.

"We are surprised that even 75 years after independence, we are in a situation where East Bengal Club has been victimised in almost every match of the ISL.

"We are forced to think why all this is happening to us is it because we are still considered the 'Refugees Club'. Throughout the last 10 -12 years, we had to bear the brunt of biased referring, be it in the I-League and more so in the ISL.

"During this period, we must have sent close to 50 complaint letters to all the concerned authorities but to no avail and the standard of referring has only gone from bad to worse to the worst.

"Even in the last ISL derby on January 11, we were denied a genuine penalty and one of our vital players, Souvik Chakraborty, was unnecessarily shown a first yellow, which paved the way for a red card and suspension in the 2nd half." Saha alleged that those who run Indian football establishment do not want the red and gold brigade to shine.

"It is now crystal clear that the powers that be would never allow us to flourish and prosper in the ISL. It is pertinent to mention here that our only two victories over our arch-rivals in the last 5 years have both been in non-ISL tournaments - the Durand Cup and the Super Cup.

"The step-motherly treatment in ISL has made us wonder whether the ISL is still being run in the spirit of one city, one club with which it was envisaged originally." Calling for government intervention, it further states: "Football has always been the key unifier of people. It's a simple sport which, by its nature, is inclusive. Football as a game has always broken the barriers between the rich and the poor, colour, caste, religion and creed.

"We would soon be seeking an appointment with the Honourable Union Sports Minister to appraise him of the sorry state of affairs in Indian football and demand his intervention," it concluded. PTI TAP KHS KHS