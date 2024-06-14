East Bengal sign ISL Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos

Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) East Bengal on Friday announced the signing of Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 31-year-old has vast experience with him, including Indian football, having played for Kerala Blasters since 2022.

"Everyone knows that East Bengal has one of the greatest fan bases in Asia. I can't wait to play in front of them," Diamantakos said in a media release upon signing for the club.

"I will do my best to help my team achieve our goals and bring joy to our supporters. See you in Kolkata!" He made his senior professional debut with Greek giants Olympiacos in 2012 and has since netted 81 club goals in 261 outings, while enjoying healthy exposure to top UEFA competitions -- Champions League, Europa League and the Conference League.

For KBFC, Diamantakos has scored on 28 occasions in 44 appearances, and made seven assists.

He found the back of the net on 13 instances in last season's 17 ISL games, earning him the Golden Boot.

The only major title that Diamantakos has won to date is the Super League Greece with Olympiacos in 2014-15.

East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat said, "Diamantakos' adaptation to India and the ISL has been remarkable, and his inclusion will massively bolster our attack.

"We had a fruitful conversation with him, which convinced him to join us. He had offers from various clubs. But, he believed in our project and chose to join Emami East Bengal."