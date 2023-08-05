East Bengal signs Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas for 2023-24 ISL season

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) Indian Super League club East Bengal has roped in two more defenders Jordan Elsey and Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas, taking its total number of signing to 13, ahead of the new season.

Elsey of Australia joins the club on a free transfer from Perth Glory. Having begun his senior career with Para Hills Knights in 2011, East Bengal would be his fifth senior-level club and his maiden stint in India.

The 29-year-old's most memorable stint was between 2013-21 when he played for Adelaide United, making 124 appearances, including a title success in 2015-16.

"It's a great honour for me to sign for this historic club. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and having a successful season. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans about whom I’ve heard so much. Joy East Bengal!" Elsey said in a media release by the club.

Pardo Lucas of Spain is coming from Eldense for free. The 35-year-old began his senior career with Villarreal C in 2007-08 and has since gone on to play for 11 more clubs, with East Bengal being his 12th and the first in India.

His most memorable stint was with Extremadura between 2017-20, during which he played 91 competitive games.

"I am very excited to begin my journey in Indian football with a historic club like East Bengal. I hope to return all the love and energy that our passionate fans will shower on us in each game. An incredible year awaits us," said Pardo Lucas after joining the club.

Remarking on the two signings, East Bengal manager Carles Cuadrat said, "In Elsey and Pardo, we have two experienced central defenders who will be a great asset to help us to be consistent in our defence.

"A good defence is essential to a team's success, and with both in our fold, we feel that our defensive line will be a solid one."