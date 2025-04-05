East Bengal to wait for their maiden IWL title after 1-1 draw with Sribhumi FC

Barrackpore (West Bengal), Apr 5 (PTI) East Bengal will have to wait for their maiden Indian Women's League (IWL) title as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sribhumi FC in their 12th round match here on Saturday.

Anju Tamang gave East Bengal the lead in the 82nd minute but Sandra Atinga got the equaliser for Sribhumi in the 88th to deny glory to their opponents here at the Bibhutibhushan Stadium.

While a victory would have handed East Bengal their inaugural IWL title, they still extended lead to five points as their nearest rivals Gokulam Kerala FC suffered a defeat against Kickstart FC in another match on Saturday at Kozhikode.

With two more games to play, East Bengal -- who are on 31 points from 12 matches -- can become champions on April 11 should they beat last season’s winners Odisha FC.

Sribhumi, meanwhile, remained in third place with 16 points from 12 matches.

Kickstart FC handed a 2-0 defeat to a Gokulam Kerala, who were down to 10 players, at the EMS Corporation Stadium. Kickstart scored one goal in each half through Philomena Abakah (7th minute) and Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar (51st).

The loss came as a huge blow to the Malabarians’ title hopes. They could have reduced the gap at the top to just two points had they won the match. Instead, they remain on 26 points from 12 matches, five behind East Bengal with only two matches left to play.

Gokulam will now hope that East Bengal do not get a win against Odisha FC on April 11. Should that be the case, the Malabarians need a win against Nita FA on April 13, and then defeat East Bengal in the last match of the league.

East Bengal, on the other hand, simply need three points from two matches to secure their maiden IWL title.