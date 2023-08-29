East Delhi Premier League to have prize money of Rs 1 crore this year

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The East Delhi Premier League (EDPL) conceived and promoted by cricketer-turned BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will have a prize money of Rs 1 crore this year.

The EDPL Season-2 will start from November 25 and the final match of the cricket league will be played on December 9. The prize money of the championship will be Rs 1 crore, said an aide of the East Delhi MP.

The prize money in the first season in 2021 was Rs 50 lakh.

The league matches will be played among 10 teams, each from 10 Assembly constituencies in East Delhi, at Yamuna Sports Complex, Gambhir said.

"The idea behind EDPL is inspired by Fit India movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to give international level cricketing experience to the young talent from East Delhi," the MP said.

The age of participants would be between 17 and 36 years. Trials will be held soon and international level players will select talented cricketers from each constituency, he said.

The 10 teams are Gandhi Nagar Gladiators, Krishna Nagar Royals, Patparganj Panthers, Okhla Tigers, Shahdara Avengers, Vishwas Nagar Devils, Kondli Kings, Jangpura Lions, Laxmi Nagar Warriors and Trilokpuri Stars, Gambhir said.

There are plans to broadcast the matches live on YouTube and an app is being developed for the purpose, he stated. PTI VIT AQS