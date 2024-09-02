East Delhi Riders beat South Delhi Superstarz in inaugural Women's DPL contest

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) East Delhi Riders Women produced an all-round show to clinch victory by 11 runs over South Delhi Superstarz in the inaugural match of the women's Delhi Premier League here on Monday.

Pratika Rawal led the Riders' charge with a 38-ball 41 as they posted a total of 114 for eight batting first, with Medhavi Bidhuring claiming 3/20.

In reply, Superstarz could only manage 103 for six in 20 overs.

Saachi produced a combined effort with a 50-run stand with Pratika in the first half and followed it with a two-wicket haul in the second.

Madhu also claimed a couple of wickets for the Riders.

Riya Soni (32) and India A player Shweta Sehrawat (25) fought hard with the bat for the Superstarz, who could not sustain pressure towards the end to succumb to a defeat.

Brief scores: East Delhi Riders Women 114/8 in 20 overs (Pratika Rawal 41, Saachi 20; Medhavi Bidhuri 3/20) beat South Delhi Superstarz Women 103/6 in 20 overs (Riya Soni 32, Shweta Sehrawat 25 off 30; Madhu 2/19) by 11 runs.