Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) East Zone and North Zone won their respective matches of the Hockey India Junior Men Inter-Zone Championships here on Monday.

While East Zone defeated South Zone 3-1, North humbled West Zone 6-2.

In the women's competition happening simultaneously in Ranchi, East Zone eked out a close 1-0 win over North Zone 1-0, thanks to Roshni Aind's winner.

In the remaining matches, SAI Bal defeated Academy 1-0, while West Zone thrashed South Zone 6-0.