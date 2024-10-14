Easwaran, Garg share spoils on day four

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) Prolific Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran scored his fourth first class hundred in as many games before Priyam Garg's fighting century for Uttar Pradesh resulted in a drawn game in the Ranji Trophy here on Monday.

Bengal took three points for gaining the first innings lead while Uttar Pradesh walked away with a point on the final day of the Group A fixture.

Resuming their second innings at an overnight 141 for no loss, Bengal declared at 254 for three in the morning session with Easwaran remaining unbeaten on 127 off 172 balls.

Uttar Pradesh were set an improbable target of 274 and they could only reach 162 for six in 151 overs before bad light brought an end to the game. Having made 311 in their first innings, Bengal had managed to take a slender 19-run first innings lead by bowling out Uttar Pradesh for 292.

Easwaran, who resumed at an overnight 78, completed his 27th first-class ton in the morning. The right-hander is a strong contender for the reserve opener's role in the India squad for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Bengal pace duo of Mukesh Kumar and Mohammad Kaif increased the nerves in the UP dressing room by removing the openers, Aryan Juyal (5) and Swastik Chikara (12), respectively .

Number three batter fought a lone battle for his team with an unbeaten 105 off 156 balls. He brought his hundred with a six over long on. Overall, he collected eights fours and five sixes.

Bengal eventually ran out of time to dismiss UP but Garg played a major role in denying them a victory.

Brief scores: In Lucknow: Bengal 311 and 254/3 decl in 60.5 overs; (Abhimanyu Easwaran 127 not out, Sudip Chatterjee 93). Uttar Pradesh 292 and 162 in 51 overs (Priyam Garg 105 not out; Mukesh 2/58, Mohammed Kaif 2/4). Match drawn.

In Indore: : Madhya Pradesh 425/8 decl. Karnataka 206/5 in 75 overs (Nikin Jose 99, Shreyas Gopal 60 not out; Kumar Kartikeya 3/68). Match drawn.

In Thumba: Punjab 194 and 142 all out (Prabhsimran Singh 51 Kerala 179; 70.4 overs (Sarwate 4/43, Aparajith 4/35). Kerala 179 and 158/2 in 36 overs (Sachin Baby 56; Rohan Kunnumal 48). Kerala win by eight wickets. PTI BS SSC SSC