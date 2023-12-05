Ebenyo, Yehualaw star attraction in Kolkata 25K run on Dec 17

Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) World championships 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiyu Ebenyo of Kenya and Ethiopian 10K world record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw will be the star attractions in the men's and women's sections respectively in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run on December 17.

Ebenyo won a silver medal in 10,000m in Budapest world championships in August and then finished second in half marathon in Riga at the inaugural World Road Running Championships, before easily winning the Delhi Half Marathon in October.

Two other Kenyans, Roncer Kipkorir Konga and Bernard Biwott, with sub 60-minute personal best in half marathon (21.0975 km), are expected to challenge Ebenyo for the top podium position.

Yehualaw, who set the 10k world record of 29:14 in 2022, will participate in the event for the first time. She also sits second on the world all-time list in half marathon with a time of 1:03:51 (clocked in 2021).

Another Ethiopian, Anchinalu Dessie and Kenya's Betty Chepkemoi Kibet will be the main challengers for Yehualaw.

Elite Field: Men: Daniel Ebenyo, Eric Kiptanui, Roncer Konga, Bernard Biwott, Victor Kipruto Togom, Jackson Kipleting (all from Kenya); Hiskel Tewelde, Afewerki Berhane (both from Eritrea), Abe Gashahun, Mulugeta Debasu (both from Ethiopia).

Women: Yalemzerf Yehualaw, Anchinalu Dessie, Sutume Asefa Kebede (Ethiopia); Betty Chepkemoi Kibet, Nelly Jeptoo (both from Kenya); Mercyline Chelangat (Uganda). PTI TAP PDS PDS