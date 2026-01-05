EB''s Moroccan forward Ahadad, Mumbai City''s Spanish centre-back Tiri leave their ISL clubs

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) East Bengal's Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad has parted ways with the club, joining several foreign recruits leaving their respective Indian Super League (ISL) sides in recent days in the wake of the delay of the 2025-26 season.

The 31-year-old Ahadad, who has played 20 times for Morocco in the past, did not, however, cite the uncertainty in the ISL as the reason for leaving the Kolkata giants.

"East Bengal FC has mutually parted ways with Hamid Ahadad. The decision comes after Hamid expressed his desire to be with his family during this period," East Bengal said on 'X'.

"As a club that values the well-being of its players beyond the pitch, we have decided to honour his wishes. The club has already started working towards finding a suitable replacement." With the January transfer window just started, several foreign players have left ISL sides.

Another ISL club Mumbai City FC also announced the departure of their Spanish centre-back Tiri after three years with the side.

"Mumbai City can confirm that the club and Spanish centre-back Tiri have mutually parted ways," the Mumbai club said on 'X'.

"A true professional on and off the pitch, Tiri’s journey with the Club has been marked by resilience, leadership, and unforgettable moments. From battling it out on the continental stage in the AFC Champions League to lifting the Indian Super League Cup in the 2023/24 season, his contributions will always hold a special place in our story." The ISL 2025-26 has been in a limbo after the former organisers and All India Football Federation's commercial partner FSDL put it on hold in July due to uncertainty over the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the two. The MRA ended on December 8, 2025.

Later on, a tender a was floated for the selection of a commercial rights partner under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed committee, but there was no taker for it.

After several rounds of discussions with the clubs, the AIFF on Saturday said that the date of commencement of the delayed 2025-26 season of the ISL will be announced next week.

After a meeting of its Emergency Committee on Saturday, the AIFF said it will conduct the top-tier league, though the clubs have raised some issues earlier.

It is learnt that the AIFF is likely to propose a start date of February 15 for the ISL 2025-26 season. PTI PDS PDS DDV