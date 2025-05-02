ECB bars transgender players from women's cricket with immediate effect

London: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday banned transgender players from competing in women's and girls' matches less than 24 hours after the Football Association (FA) took a similar resolution.

A statement issued by ECB said that it is announcing a change to its regulations on the eligibility of transgender players after an "updated legal position" following the recent Supreme Court ruling, which made it clear that legal definition of women excludes transgenders.

"With immediate effect, only those whose biological sex is female will be eligible to play in women's cricket and girls' cricket matches. Transgender women and girls can continue playing in open and mixed cricket," the ECB statement said.

The ECB said while it was all for inclusivity in sports, the Supreme Court decision has prompted it to formulate new rules for women's and girls' cricket.

"Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible. These included measures to manage disparities, irrespective of someone's gender, and safeguard the enjoyment of all players.

"However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary."