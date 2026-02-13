ECB thanks India, DCCI after successful Mixed Disability T20I Series

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has expressed its sincere gratitude to the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) following the successful conclusion of the five-match Mixed Disability T20 International Series held across Greater Noida and Jaipur.

England won the series 4-1 earlier this month.

In a formal communication addressed to DCCI General Secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan, ECB Head of Disability Cricket Ian Martin thanked the Indian board, its officials, and sponsors for their outstanding efforts in hosting the England Men’s Mixed Disability team.

“On behalf of the ECB, our staff and players, I wish to thank you and all at DCCI and your sponsors for making the recent tournament between our teams so successful,” Martin wrote.

He further praised the hospitality extended to the visiting side, describing the experience as “wonderful” and noting that the touring party returned home with “memorable experiences of your amazing country.” Reacting to the ECB’s message, Chauhan said: “We are deeply encouraged by the ECB’s kind words. This series was not just about results, but about strengthening the global movement of inclusive cricket.

"England's appreciation validates the efforts of everyone involved — players, organisers, sponsors, and support staff."