Ed Sheeran joins Rajasthan Royals players for a friendly cricket match

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) It was a different ball game for singer Ed Sheeran. Literally! It seems Bengaluru kept the singer-songwriter really busy, with a new video showing him playing cricket with IPL team Rajasthan Royals' stars Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals posted the video on its Instagram page on Tuesday morning.

The video shows Sheeran, wearing a cricket jersey emblazoned with the number ‘23’ and the name ‘Warne’, in tribute to legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, Sheeran's late friend. Walking onto the pitch, Sheeran says, "Let’s go play some cricket." According to BookMyShow Live, which is producing the multi-city Mathematics India Tour of Sheeran with AEG Presents Asia, the friendly cricket match took place on Sunday at Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy in the city, ahead of his second concert in the city.

This happened right before he went viral for busking at Church Street.

Apparently, Sheeran, Parag, and Deshpande played a friendly game with a group of surprised young cricketers who were practising that day.

Although stunned at first, the kids quickly found themselves bowling, batting, and laughing alongside Sheeran, added BookMyShow sources.

The sources also revealed that the jersey Sheeran wore was a custom Rajasthan Royals jersey, designed as a tribute to Shane Warne, who left an indelible mark on both the sport and the Royals franchise.

Upon receiving the jersey, an elated Sheeran was heard saying, “Oh wow! With Shane on the back!” Sheeran’s next performance will be at JN Stadium (Polo Ground) in Shillong on February 12.

His final show in India this time will be at Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi NCR on February 15. PTI JR SSK SA